SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. Delhi and Hyderabad have been two of the most underperforming sides in the ongoing edition and thus find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

SRH have only two wins to their name from six games. In their last match, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets at Chepauk. The batting again let the franchise down as they only managed 134/7. Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, and skipper Aiden Markram will have to lift their game for sure.

After five consecutive defeats, DC finally got their first points on the board with a scratchy win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi’s bowlers did exceptionally well to bundle out KKR for 127. Their batting, though, floundered again despite a fluent David Warner fifty. They somehow sneaked home in the end.

Today's SRH vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, David Warner said:

“Looks a nice surface, has a nice even sheen to it. If you put a nice total, you can defend it.”

For Delhi, Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel are part of the playing XI. Prithvi Shaw has been left out. Bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy is in the 16-man squad for SRH.

SRH vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull.

Today's SRH vs DC pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Kevin Pietersen, much sideways movement is not expected. The ball doesn't swing for a long time. It's not grassy enough for it not to spin. It's dry enough for it to grip a little bit. If you are batting first, this is a 180-run wicket.

Today's SRH vs DC match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

SRH vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

