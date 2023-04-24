SRH vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Shortly after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to move to the summit of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), two teams at the other end of the spectrum will battle it out in Match 34.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are at the very bottom of the IPL 2023 points table with four and two points respectively. They will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 24.

Aiden Markram and Co. have performed well below expectations this season, having amassed just two wins from six matches. Their previous encounter was a defeat at the hands of CSK, and time is running out for them to move up the standings.

The Capitals, on the other hand, lost five on the bounce before somehow managing to beat KKR in a clash that went down to the wire when it really shouldn't have. While they will take heart from their first entry in the win column, DC will know that they have a long road fraught with obstacles ahead.

Delhi have the edge when it comes to the recent head-to-head record as they've won four of their last five contests against Hyderabad. However, their roster for IPL 2023 isn't anywhere close to the ones they had during the earlier editions of the league.

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC Match Prediction: Delhi turn to former Hyderabad man Warner in bottom-table clash

David Warner might be finding his rhythm with the bat in hand

DC's troubles have obviously stemmed from the top, with Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh having managed a combined 53 runs in 10 innings. However, signs indicate that David Warner is finally finding his feet after a painfully rusty start to the season.

Warner, who played a delightful cameo against KKR, knows the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium well. He excelled for the Orange Army before parting ways in slightly acrimonious circumstances and will want to prove a point against his former franchise.

However, DC's troubles in the middle order and the bowling department will make it exceedingly difficult for them against SRH. The Capitals are expected to be without Khaleel Ahmed once again, and their new-ball threat isn't that potent despite the recent inclusion of Ishant Sharma.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have problems of their own to contend with. Their star Indian players, including Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan, haven't been anywhere near their best this season.

With Mayank shunted down the order, he might find it difficult to make prolific contributions. The others, however, could be in the game on Monday.

Washington and Bhuvneshwar have a few positive matchups against DC, while Umran sent down a penetrative spell against CSK. Natarajan could relish bowling at the death against a Delhi side that has almost never had set batters in the final five overs.

Despite their poor start to the campaign, SRH's issues are easier to fix. They're a way better side than their recent results have suggested and have what it takes to get back amongst the wins.

While a DC win can't be ruled out, SRH are the favorites for this IPL 2023 contest.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 34 of IPL 2023.

