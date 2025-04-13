SRH vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 27

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, April 12, in match number 27 of IPL 2025. It was an absolute run-fest, with SRH completing the second-highest chase in the league's history.

Ad

After electing to bat first, PBSK posted a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer played a wonderful 82-run knock in 36 deliveries. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya also made a significant impact, scoring 42 (23 balls) and 36 (13 balls), respectively.

Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten on 34 off 11 deliveries, finishing PBKS' innings with four back-to-back sixes against Mohammed Shami. Harshal Patel was the pick of the SRH bowlers, claiming a four-wicket haul.

While Punjab seemed to be in a commanding position at the halfway mark of the game, it was all Orange in the chase. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg enthralled the viewers as the southpaw scored 141 runs from just 55 balls.

Ad

Trending

Travis Head chipped in with a half-century at the top of the order, contributing 66 runs from 37 deliveries. The Hyderabad-based side chased the humongous target in just 18.3 overs to complete an astonishing eight-wicket victory.

With two wins from six games, SRH are placed eighth in the points table. PBKS have won three out of their first five outings and occupy the sixth spot in the standings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

Ad

#1 SRH opener Abhishek Sharma celebrates maiden IPL ton in unique fashion

Abhishek Sharma's form had come under the scanner following a string of underwhelming performances. However, he silenced his naysayers by notching up a glorious 40-ball century.

After completing his maiden IPL century, Abhishek took a white paper out of his pocket and showcased it. When the cameras zoomed in on the paper, the message on it read:

Ad

"This one is for the Orange Army"

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Abhishek's 141-run knock is the highest-ever IPL score by an Indian batter. He had luck on his side in the game as he got a massive reprieve early in the innings.

On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Abhishek was caught at deep backward point off Yash Thakur's bowling. However, the siren rang and the batter got another life because of a no-ball.

#2 Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis get involved in heated exchange with Australian teammate Travis Head

PBKS all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and SRH opener Travis Head were involved in a heated exchange during the run chase. The incident took place in the ninth over after Head hit two sixes against the spinner.

Ad

On the penultimate ball, Head mistimed the shot and ended up hitting it straight back at Maxwell, who collected the ball and threw it at the keeper. The SRH batter was visibly upset with the throw.

The two could be seen having a go at each other. Their Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis stepped in to have a word with Head as tempers flared amid the high-octane affair.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Shreyas Iyer's angry reaction after over DRS decision

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the fifth over of the chase, the umpire gave a wide off Glenn Maxell's bowling. However, the bowler was confident that it had hit the bat and used the DRS sign.

It looked as if the umpire had accepted the DRS call and sent it upstairs. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was irked by the decision and seemingly told the umpire not to take the DRS before consulting him.

Iyer ultimately ended up taking the review. However, Head was given not out as the ball had brushed his pants, not his bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More