SRH vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), while still dangerous to a decent extent, haven't been able to hit the ground running in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Their famed explosive batting lineup, which often toes the line between aggression and silliness, has arguably ended up on the wrong side so far this season.

The Orange Army have lost their last three matches, with their batting coming a cropper. They will hope that a return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which threw up an absolute belter in their first game of the tournament against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), will allow their power-hitters to get back among the runs.

But standing between SRH and two points are the Gujarat Titans (GT), who have adopted a slightly different approach to their team construction this time around. The Titans have packed their side with bowlers and doubled down on the strategy despite being without Kagiso Rabada for the previous game.

Gujarat have a relatively more sedate top three, although Shubman Gill has been open about wanting to utilize the powerplay to the fullest and Jos Buttler has the ability to cut loose at any moment. It seems to be working - with wins in their last two matches, GT seem to be finding their best form.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Can SRH find momentum again? Or will GT sustain theirs?

IPL 2025: SRH back on home advantage to get back to win column against in-form GT

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

The SRH bowling attack has been found wanting way too often in IPL 2025. Pat Cummins, Simarjeet Singh and Mohammed Shami have been expensive, while the spin unit is reliant on names that are either out-of-form or inexperienced.

The batting is due. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are far too dangerous to be kept out of the runs for too long, with Heinrich Klaasen being a seriously dangerous hitter in the middle order as well.

However, GT might just have the bowling firepower needed to thwart the SRH batters. Rashid Khan has been woefully off color in recent times, but he's a quality operator who should enjoy bowling in Hyderabad, a ground he should know well. R Sai Kishore has been impressive, while Mohammed Siraj seems to be in good rhythm with the new ball.

Moreover, if a flat track is rolled out, the weak GT middle order might have a bit more insurance to play their shots. SRH might find themselves struggling once again if they lose a wicket or two in the powerplay.

It's impossible to count the Orange Army out, given the sheer volume of match-winners they have in their ranks. However, both recent form and conditions at the venue hint towards the Titans being the favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: GT to win Match 19 of IPL 2025.

