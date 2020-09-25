SRH vs KKR: Best overseas combination for the Sunrisers

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in what is going to be the second game of the tournament for both teams. Both SRH and KKR would be walking into the game after facing defeats against RCB and MI respectively. Needless to say, they would both be eager for a win.

SRH, the winners of IPL 2016, lacked the depth in both, their bowling as well as their middle-order. Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, the Sunrisers bowling department did not have any big names. In the batting department, as reliable as David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, and Manish Pandey may be, they certainly need more depth.

As seen in the clash against the Royal Challengers, SRH's weak middle-order fell dramatically after the wickets of Pandey and Bairstow, when victory was well within their reach.

Looks like I slept through quite a frenetic run chase last night. #RCBvsSRH — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 16, 2015

Keeping these factors in mind, check out what we think is the overseas combination for SRH.

1. David Warner

Warner would be looking to get some runs after an unlucky run-out against RCB

There is no way that a fit and available David Warner can ever find himself out of the playing XI of a T20 side, more so when he's the captain of this one. Warner is an asset at the top of the order and has been so for SRH ever since his first game for them.

The Australian was unable to perform against RCB, owing to a freak run-out which nobody could do anything about. However, he would undoubtedly be looking to make up for the small amount of time he spent at the crease and will want to score big.

The captain who led the Hyderabad franchise to their first IPL title is an automatic pick for their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

2. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan would have a larger role to play for SRH this year

The leg-spinner from Afghanistan was initially brought into the SRH line-up as a mystery bowler, but over the years has proved to be somewhat handy with the bat as well. After successful exploits with bat and ball during the Big Bash League, playing for Brisbane Heat, Khan would be looking to replicate those performances in the IPL as well.

With turning tracks being the trend in the UAE, Rashid would have a huge role to play with the ball in this IPL season. The side would certainly be looking at him for those crucial breakthroughs. Provided all goes well with their batting, Sunrisers could even play Rashid as a floater to come in and strike a few unorthodox blows that could further dent the opposition's chances.

All in all, SRH will want Rashid Khan to come good tonight and would want a win to their name.

3. Johnny Bairstow

Bairstow has been very effective for SRH at the top of the order

Undoubtedly the best opening partner to David Warner in the SRH set up, Jonny Bairstow will find his place in the XI at the top of the order. After having nearly taken the game away from RCB in their previous match, the Englishman would want to get his team over the line this time around.

Bairstow, who is also a dependable wicketkeeper, has been explosive at the top of the order for the Sunrisers, lest we forget the 185-run partnership he shared with Warner against RCB in 2019.

IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow-David Warner hit centuries to set record opening stand- All records made in SRH vs RCB match#IPL2019 #CSKvRRhttps://t.co/RYCevypr4I — DNA (@dna) March 31, 2019

If fit, Bairstow is an automatic pick for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and certainly improves their chance of registering their first win of the season.

4. Mohammad Nabi

Nabi would be an ideal inclusion for SRH

Mohammad Nabi is, without a doubt, a much-needed inclusion for the Sunrisers. Given his all-round abilities, SRH would be likely to give him a go in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh.

Nabi solves two problems for SRH. Being an experienced campaigner, he can quickly bowl some quiet overs which would reduce the burden on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. More importantly, he doubles up as a dependable batsman who can play his game according to the match situation. This is something that the Sunrisers really missed in their season opener, as they crumbled after the dismissal of Bairstow.

Had Nabi been in the XI, the story could've been different, seeing that the required run-rate was not daunting by any means. However, it's a new day for the Sunrisers Hyderabad when they take on KKR, and they would want to put a "W" next to that "L".