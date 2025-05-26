SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025 (25/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 68

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday, May 25, in match 68 of the ongoing IPL 2025. SRH claimed a massive 110-run victory, handing KKR their biggest defeat in the league.

After electing to bat first, SRH were off to a flying start. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma formed a stunning 92-run stand from 42 deliveries.

While Abhishek departed after a blistering 32-run cameo off 16 balls, Head notched up his third half-century of the season, finishing with 76 runs in 40 deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen set the stadium ablaze with a terrific century.

The swashbuckling batter crossed the 100-run mark in just 37 balls, smashing the second-fastest ton by an overseas batter. He remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 39 deliveries, helping SRH register an imposing 278/3 in 20 overs. It is the third-highest team total in the competition's history.

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine bagged two wickets, while pacer Vaibhav Arora bagged a solitary scalp. A few KKR batters got off to decent starts in the run chase but failed to convert them into big scores.

Manish Pandey was the top scorer for the side, with 37 runs from 23 balls. Fast bowler Harshit Rana entertained fans with a quick-fire 34-run knock in 21 deliveries.

KKR were ultimately bundled out for 168 in 18.4 overs. Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey picked up three wickets apiece. Klaasen won the Player of the Match award for his blistering batting exploits.

SRH finished their campaign with a dominant victory. They find themselves in the sixth spot in the points table with 13 points in 14 games. KKR, on the other hand, ended up eighth, securing 12 points from 14 fixtures.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo is left flabbergasted as Vaibhav Arora loses his wicket in comical fashion

On the fourth ball of the 18th over, KKR's Vaibhav Arora was hit on the pad while trying to block a length delivery from Jaydev Unadkat. Non-striker Harshit Rana set off for a single.

Unadkat collected the ball and fired a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Not expecting the throw, Arora casually jogged as he attempted to complete the run.

However, he was caught short of his crease when the ball hit the stumps, and he was run out in a bizarre fashion. Here's a video of the dismissal:

KKR mentor Dwyane Bravo seemed totally shocked by Arora's sloppiness and covered his face with his palms in dismay.

#2 SRH's Ishan Kishan brings out a dazzling helicopter shot to send the ball for a maximum

Ishan Kishan entertained fans with a wonderful shot off KKR speedster Anrich Nortje's bowling in the 16th over. The fast bowler dished out a low full-toss on the leg stump to complete the over.

The southpaw latched onto it quickly and played a wonderful helicopter shot. He brought his wrists into play to counter the ball and clear the deep midwicket fence for a six.

Here's a video of the shot:

#3 Heinrich Klaasen dominates the proceedings against Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has enjoyed decent success against Heinrich Klaasen in the past. Before the recently concluded IPL match, the crafty bowler had dismissed the South African keeper-batter thrice in eight T20 innings.

However, Klaasen got the better of Chakaravarthy on this occasion. The 33-year-old struck three sixes and as many fours and accumulated 36 runs off 12 balls against the bowler.

Klaasen took Chakaravarthy to the cleaners and the crafty spinner finished with dismal figures of 3-0-54-0.

