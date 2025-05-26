SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

SunRisers Hyderabad crushed the Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in their final league stage match of IPL 2025 to sign off on a winning note. The Orange Army produced a perfect performance with the bat to entertain the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Ad

Heinrich Klaasen stole the show by aggregating 105 runs off just 39 deliveries, whacking seven fours and nine sixes. His century powered the Hyderabad-based franchise to 278/3 in their 20 overs. In response, KKR huffed and puffed but only managed 168 runs before they got all out.

None of the KKR batters could smash a half-century. Three batters crossed the 30-run mark, but none of them could convert it into a big score. On that note, here's a look at the scorecard, top stats, and award winners from the IPL 2025 clash between KKR and SRH.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Heinrich Klaasen swept a majority of the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the game between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Except for the most dot balls award, Klaasen took all the awards home.

The award for the most dot balls went to Klaasen's SRH teammate Jaydev Unadkat. Here is the complete list of award winners from the game between SRH and KKR:

Ad

Super Striker of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (Strike rate of 269.23)

Super Sixes of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (9 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen

Most Fours in the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jaydev Unadkat

Player of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (105 off 39 balls).

SRH vs KKR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heinrich Klaasen smashed 105 runs off 39 balls to blow away the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Opener Travis Head smacked a 40-ball 76, while Abhishek Sharma amassed 32 runs from 16 deliveries.

Sunil Narine emerged as the top wicket-taker for the Kolkata-based franchise. The mystery spinner bagged two wickets while conceding 42 runs in his spell of four overs. Vaibhav Arora also scalped one wicket.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, and Sunil Narine crossed the 30-run mark, but none of them could play a big knock like Heinrich Klaasen. Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat accounted for three wickets each as SRH bowled KKR out for 168 runs.

Courtesy of this win, SRH have ended their campaign with 13 points. The Hyderabad-based franchise recorded three wins in three matches after the IPL resumed.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

It was a high-scoring game between SRH and KKR in New Delhi. Here are some of the top stats coming out from the 68th match of IPL 2025:

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their biggest defeat by the margin of runs. The Knight Riders lost the game by 110 runs. Heinrich Klaasen won his first ever Man of the Match award in IPL history. Klaasen also had the highest strike rate (269.23) for an overseas player recording a century in an IPL match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More