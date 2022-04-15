SRH vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 25

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Hyderabad had a poor start to their campaign this season, losing their first two matches. However, they have fought back well to win their last two games and that too rather comprehensively. In their previous clash, they defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets.

SRH’s opponents on Friday, KKR, are in second position in the IPL 2022 points table, having won three of their five matches. However, they were disappointing in their last match, going down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 44 runs. Although Kolkata have made a good start to their campaign, they will be keen to display better consistency. Against DC, they were erratic with the ball, giving away 215 runs in their 20 overs.

With Hyderabad looking to maintain their upward curve and Kolkata keen to fight back after suffering a reverse in the previous game, we could be in for an exciting clash.

Today's IPL toss result

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Kane Williamson said:

“It has been a good wicket but the dew has been a factor. So the same reason for bowling first again.”

SRH have been forced to make one change. Jagadeesa Suchith comes in for the injured Washington Sundar.

KKR have made three changes to their playing XI. Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson and Aman Khan come in for Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Rasikh Salam.

SRH vs KKR - Today's Match Playing 11s

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

KKR playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

SRH vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Kumar Sharma, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

