SRH vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Harry Brook's century in the reverse fixture between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seems like such a long time ago.

Since then, Brook has managed only one 15-plus score in four innings, and the Orange Army have slumped to ninth in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) standings. With six points from eight matches, the Sunrisers are running out of time to salvage what has been quite a disappointing campaign.

KKR haven't fared much better.

With only one win in their last five matches, Nitish Rana and Co. are just one rung above Hyderabad in eighth place. To make matters worse for them, they've played an additional game and have an equal number of points, meaning that they will need to win all of their remaining games to make the playoffs.

The Knight Riders have won three of the last five meetings between the two sides in the IPL, but that counts for little when recent form is taken into account. Neither SRH nor KKR seem capable of putting together comprehensive displays on a consistent basis, but they do have a lot to play for.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to this encounter on Thursday, May 4.

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR Match Prediction: Orange Army seek to finally live up to their billing

Harry Brook smashed a century against KKR in the reverse fixture

There's a reason why Brook was able to smash a ton against KKR alone: the Knight Riders' pace attack has clearly been the worst on display this year.

Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell, David Wiese - KKR have tried out more pace options than Brook has scored runs in his last two innings combined. None of them have delivered.

Kolkata's spinners have fared better. Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy have been the pillars of the bowling attack. While Sunil Narine has been a shadow of his regular self, the West Indian could come good on any given day.

SRH will need to rely heavily on the spin-hitters in their batting lineup.

Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Mayank Agarwal are the main names in this regard, and the first two have been in excellent nick of late. If Aiden Markram, who has missed out in a few matches this year, can come to the party, Hyderabad will be confident of turning in a complete batting display.

KKR's batting, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold in IPL 2023. However, they can now call upon an explosive opening combination consisting of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy, who could flourish at the top of the order.

At the same time, however, the Sunrisers have the bowling firepower to see the back of the duo early. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar could prise out Roy, the likes of Abhishek and Akeal Hosein could operate from the other end to put the brakes on the run-scoring.

While anything can happen in a game of cricket and the two sides are evenly matched, SRH appear to have a slight edge.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 47 of IPL 2023.

