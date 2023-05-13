SRH vs LSG: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match

In their sixth home game of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what will be the 58th Match of IPL 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13.

Both teams will be rearing to bag two crucial points. While LSG are placed fifth on the table with 11 points after as many games, Hyderabad is languishing ninth in the standings with eight points after 10 games.

Before the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match gets underway in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow players celebrating after the dismissal of Aiden Markram [IPLT20]

Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad 2-0. The two IPL franchises have met only twice since LSG's debut in the league, with them handing losses to SRH on both occasions.

While the first win for LSG came in Mumbai, they defeated Hyderabad for the second time in their home ground (Ekana Cricket Stadium) in Lucknow earlier this campaign.

Here's an overall summary of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

SRH vs LSG head-to-head in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in matches hosted by Hyderabad stands at 0-0. As mentioned above, the two teams have battled twice so far, with one game played in Mumbai and the other in Lucknow.

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will aid both batters and spinners. Due to the match being scheduled during the day, a lot of heat should also be expected during the course of the match. It should be an exciting contest nonetheless.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Last SRH vs LSG IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad [IPLT20]

The Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the last IPL game between the two teams.

After opting to bat first at a surface that aided spin a lot, SRH could only make 121/8 in the first innings. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 35 runs off 41 balls. Krunal Pandya made the most of the conditions and took 3/18.

In reply, healthy contributions by KL Rahul (35) and Krunal Pandya (34) allowed LSG to sail past the total with five wickets and four overs to spare. Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics.

