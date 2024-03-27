SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 26, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad are coming off a narrow four-run defeat against the two-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, KKR posted a massive 208-run target for the loss of seven wickets. T Natarajan led the bowling charts for the SunRisers with a three-wicket haul, while Mayank Markande picked up a couple of wickets.

In reply, the SunRisers started well with Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma, scoring 32 runs each. However, Heinrich Klaasen led the chase, scoring 63 off 29 including eight maximums, but was dismissed in the dying stages of the game.

On the other hand, MI lost their first game against Gujarat Titans (GT) by six runs. Devald Brevis top-scored with 46 runs followed by Rohit Sharma (43), while Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for 14 runs and was supported by Gerald Coetzee who finished with 2/27.

On that note, here are the top three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming SRH vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Ishan Kishan (MI) - 8.5 credits

Ishan Kishan in action (Credits: X/IPL)

Ishan Kishan averages 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, mustering 342 runs in 11 matches. He has also a decent record against Hyderabad, scoring 87 runs in four games.

Despite having a rough start in the first game, Kishan is likely to bounce back and provide a quick start to his side.

#2 Mayank Markande (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Pat Cummins praising Mayank Markhande (credits: IPL)

Mayank Markande stands out as a unique choice for Sunrisers, offering the potential for solid points through his spin bowling prowess. Despite conceding runs in the opening game, he managed to secure two wickets.

Mayank has a notable history at this venue, having claimed 10 wickets in six matches, including two four-wicket hauls. He will aim to replicate his past successes in the upcoming SRH vs MI Dream11 match.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action (credits: IPL)

Bhuvneshwar had an excellent campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24, claiming 16 wickets in seven matches. However, he failed to perform in the previous game against KKR.

Bhuvneshwar has a fine record against MI, chipping in 21 wickets in 18 matches. He also has enough experience at this venue with 43 wickets in 45 matches.