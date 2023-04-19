SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosted Mumbai Indians (MI) for a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. It was the first meeting between SRH and MI in Hyderabad since 2019.

SRH captain Aiden Markram decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The Mumbai Indians batted well in the first innings and scored 192 runs. All-rounder Cameron Green stole the show with his maiden half-century.

In response, SRH lost their 10 wickets for 178 runs. Mayank Agarwal tried his best to save the day for SRH with a 41-ball 48, but his efforts went in vain as he lacked support at the other hand. SRH eventually lost the game by 14 runs.

The IPL 2023 match between Hyderabad and Mumbai has ended. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and records broken in the match.

List of all Award winners in SRH vs MI match, IPL 2023

Cameron Green won the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The Mumbai Indians star scored an unbeaten 40-ball 64 in the first innings, smacking six fours and two sixes. Later in the match, he returned with figures of 1/29, scalping the big wicket of Aiden Markram.

Here's a list of the players who won the other awards in the IPL 2023 match between SRH and MI:

Player of the Match: Cameron Green (64* & 1/29)

Game-changer of the Match: Cameron Green

Catch of the Match: Aiden Markram

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Cameron Green

Longest Six of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen

Electric Striker of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (strike rate of 225)

Most Fours of the Match: Cameron Green (6 fours)

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of SRH vs MI match (Image: Sportskeeda)

Mumbai Indians scored 192/5 in their 20 overs, with Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan emerging as the top two run-scorers. Rohit Sharma lost his wicket after another good start. Kishan scored 38 off 31, while Green aggregated 64 runs. Marco Jansen scalped two wickets for the home side.

In reply, SRH lost two wickets in the first four overs. Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen kept them alive in the chase, but SRH lost all their wickets for 178 in the end. Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith and Jason Behrendorff took two wickets each for MI.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Top records from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match

Multiple records were created and broken during the IPL 2023 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Here's a list of some of the top records:

Aiden Markram became the first Sunrisers Hyderabad fielder to take the first three catches in an IPL innings. He took the catches to dismiss Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Other players to have achieved this unique feat are Kane Richardson (2014), Hardik Pandya (2015) and Faf du Plessis (2019). Arjun Tendulkar became the first member of the Tendulkar family to take a wicket in the IPL. His father Sachin Tendulkar did not pick up any wickets. Tim David became the first overseas fielder to take four catches for MI in one match. He took four catches against SRH last night in IPL 2023.

