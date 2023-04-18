SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18.

Both SRH and MI have won two of their four matches, but find themselves in the second half of the points table due to the run rate scenario.

The positive for both teams is that they go into Tuesday’s match with two consecutive wins under their belt. SRH beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets and followed it up with a 23-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI, meanwhile, beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets before getting the better of KKR by five wickets.

In some great news for Hyderabad, Harry Brook found form with a scintillating ton against KKR, while Aiden Markram also chipped in with an impactful fifty. For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav finally hit his straps against Kolkata, while Ishan Kishan also scored a blazing half-century.

Today's SRH vs MI toss result

Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first. Aiden Markram said:

“The wicket looks slightly drier; hopefully it gets better with the dew.”

Hyderabad have left Umran Malik out from the starting XI. For MI, Rohit Sharma is back as captain after coming in as an ‘Impact Player’ due to a stomach bug against KKR. Jason Behrendorff returns in place of Duan Jansen.

SRH vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Today's SRH vs MI pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the outfield is pristine - it's a light. The grass that was there is cut very very low. Not sure if it'll grip a little bit for the slowmen. But it looks beautiful. If later in the game, dew comes in, it'll slide on nicely.

Today's SRH vs MI match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

SRH vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Poll : 0 votes