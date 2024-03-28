SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs to open their account in the IPL 2024 points table last night (Wednesday, March 27). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hit a half-century each for SRH to set up a memorable win for the Orange Army.

SRH scored 277 runs in their 20 overs, setting a new record for the highest team total in franchise cricket history. MI surprisingly started well and were ahead of the required run rate at one point. But SRH's bowlers executed their plans to perfection in the slog overs to deny MI a historic win.

Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this SRH vs MI match of IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in SRH vs MI match, IPL 2024

Young SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his fantastic batting performance in the first innings. Batting at No. 3, Sharma aggregated 63 runs off just 23 deliveries to help the Hyderabad-based franchise reach 277 in their 20 overs.

He also won the Electric Striker of the Match award, while Travis Head took the Most Fours in the Match award home on his IPL debut. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23).

Electric Striker of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (Strike rate of 273.91).

Most Sixes in the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (7 sixes).

Most Fours in the Match: Travis Head (9 fours).

SRH vs MI scorecard

SRH vs MI scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad launched an all-out attack on Mumbai Indians right from the word 'go'. Mayank Agarwal struggled for a 13-ball 11, but Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen smacked fifties at a strike rate of more than 200 each. Aiden Markram also contributed 42 runs off 28 balls.

Piyush Chawla, Hardik Pandya and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket each for the Mumbai Indians.

In reply, the Mumbai Indians finished with 246/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma was the only MI batter to score a half-century, aggregating 64 runs from 34 balls, but his efforts ended in a losing cause. Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets each for the home side.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians game

Fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium witnessed a game for the ages last night in IPL 2024. Here's a list of some of the top stats and records from this clash:

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record for the highest team total in IPL history. SRH scored 277/3, breaking RCB's record of 263/5. SRH's 277/3 is also the highest T20 total in any franchise competition. Kwena Maphaka became the youngest non-Asian debutant in IPL history at 17 years old. Maphaka also broke Michael Neser's record for the worst bowling figures by an IPL debutant. Neser went for 63 runs on debut for Punjab Kings against RCB in 2013. Maphaka returned with figures of 0/66 against SRH last night.