SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH, who reached the final in 2024, have faltered big time this season. They started the tournament with a win but have won just one of their following six games. A loss to MI could take the Orange Army to the bottom of the points table.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are on a roll with three back-to-back wins. They won the reverse fixture against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium last week. Before the match starts, let's look at a detailed preview of the much-anticipated SRH vs MI fixture.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 41, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The average first-innings score at the Uppal Stadium has been more than 218 so far this season. Despite the relatively low-scoring nature of IPL 2025, Hyderabad has continued to produce belters for batters.

Dale Steyn predicted that the clash between these two teams would produce a 300-plus total in Mumbai, which didn't couldn't happen. However, expect a true high-scoring pitch in Hyderabad. With the kind of batting line-up these two sides have, don't rule out any possibilities!

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

Hyderabad has been experiencing excessive heat these days. There's no prediction of precipitation during the match hours, but the temperature is expected to be at 34 degree Celsius at the start of the match.

The average humidity level should be around 45 percent.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match live streaming

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

