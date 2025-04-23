SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

In an attempt to save their sinking campaign, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go head-to-head against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, April 23. The 41st match of the IPL 2025 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad .

Ad

The venue has been a high-scoring one so far in the IPL 2025, and expect nothing different on Wednesday night as well. The weather prediction for rain is all clear but it could be raining sixes in Uppal, considering the extreme potential of these two batting lineups.

For MI, Rohit Sharma is back in form, while the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have been superb too. SRH, however, sit on verge of elimination and need a much more cohesive performance. Before the SRH vs MI match gets underway, let us discuss the pitch in Hyderabad and its IPL stats.

Ad

Trending

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, IPL records

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal has hosted 81 IPL matches thus far, with teams batting second winning 46 times. The average first-innings score at the venue in IPL 2025 is 218, a stat that can give nightmares to the bowlers. Here are some important numbers and stats you would not want to miss before the SRH vs MI clash:

Ad

IPL matches played: 81

Won by teams batting 1st: 35

Won by teams batting 2nd: 46

Highest individual score: Abhishek Sharma- 141 in SRH vs PBKS match, IPL 2025

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph in SRH vs MI match, IPL 2019

Highest team total: 286/6 - SRH vs RR, 2025

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 247/2 - SRH vs PBKS, 2025

Average first innings score: 163.5

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pitch report

Absolutely nothing is expected for the bowlers if they don't hit consistent lines and areas. Hitting the stumps and not giving much room could be the only saving point for the bowlers on an extremely high-scoring deck.

Ad

This match will be played on Pitch No. 2 at the venue, from where the side boundaries are 69 and 67 meters long, with the staighter dimension being 79 meters. Hence, spinners might tempt batters to hit down the ground and hope that they mistime the ball.

This venue in Hyderabad has seen a total of 88 sixes in IPL 2025, the most at any venue so far.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Last IPL match

Abhishek Sharma raising his bat during 2025 IPL - SunRisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings match - Source: Getty

History was created when the Hyderabad ground hosted its last IPL 2025 match. A total of 492 runs were scored in this game between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the hosts scripting one of the biggest run-chases in IPL history.

Ad

Batting first, Punjab batted their heart out by hammering 245/6 in 20 overs. As many as three PBKS batters operated at a strike rate of over 225, with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring (82 off 36). Mohammad Shami bore the massive brunt as he leaked 75 runs in his quota of four overs.

Chasing 246, surprisingly, never seemed improbable for Hyderabad. How? Well, simply because of the match-winning opening partnership between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. While Head was dangerous with a 66 off 37, there was no stopping Abhishek that night.

Everything he touched went to a boundary. He faced 55 balls, mustered 141 runs, and clamoured 14 fours and 10 sixes - a boundary per 2.29 balls! A , including Abhishek's 141-run knock being the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. In 18.3 overs, SRH chased down the second-highest total in IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More