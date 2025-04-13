IPL 2025: 5 records broken during SRH’s sensational 8-wicket win over PBKS in Match 27

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the 27th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday. It went down as an absolute run fest at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek Sharma’s match-winning ton helped SRH seal a massive comeback victory.

PBKS batters did a brilliant job by posting a massive 245/6 on the scoreboard. However, the SRH batters, especially Abhishek, were miles ahead with respect to batting as they chased down the humongous total to script a historic win.

Several records were broken during the game, and we look at the top five:

#5 Mohammed Shami bowls the second most expensive spell of IPL

SRH bowler Mohammed Shami had a forgettable outing against PBKS and registered an unwanted record to his name. With his figures of 0/75, Shami has now bowled the second-most expensive spell in the history of IPL.

Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer recorded the most expensive spell of the tournament against the SRH. The PBKS batters were on fire as they batted first, and almost every SRH bowler leaked runs in huge numbers.

Shami leaked 75 runs, which is also the highest by an Indian bowler in IPL history.

#4 Abhishek Sharma’s ton becomes second-fastest by an Indian in IPL

Abhishek Sharma redeemed himself in style as he took the field against PBKS during the chase. After multiple failed outings for the Orange Army, Sharma announced himself on the big stage with a magnificent century.

The 24-year-old got to the three-figure mark off just 40 deliveries, making his ton the second fastest by an SRH batter. Sharma hit his maiden IPL century, becoming only the second Indian after Ishan Kishan to achieve the feat for the franchise.

His century was also the third-fastest by an Indian in IPL, and the fastest by an Indian for SRH. While Travis Head holds the record for hitting the fastest century for SRH, Priyansh Arya recorded the fastest IPL ton by an Indian.

#3 Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma record the second-highest opening partnership for SRH in IPL

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma’s 171-run opening partnership became the second-highest first-wicket stand for SRH in IPL history. They bettered their previous best opening stand of 167, which they recorded against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

The highest opening stand for SRH is held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. The duo notched up 185 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2019.

#2 Highest score by an Indian batter in IPL

Abhishek Sharma’s 55-ball 141 is the highest individual score achieved by an Indian batter in 18 years of IPL history. He surpassed KL Rahul, who held the No. 1 spot in the list previously. He scored an unbeaten 132-run knock for the Punjab-based franchise in IPL 2020 batting against RCB.

Abhishek Sharma’s 141(55) also became the highest individual score for SRH as he surpassed David Warner’s 126 from IPL 2017.

#1 Second-highest successful run chase of all time in the IPL

SRH recorded the second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history by getting to the 246-run target, set by PBKS, in 18.3 overs. The record for the highest successful chase in IPL is held by PBKS, who chased down a massive 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were the stars of the chase for SRH. They put up a massive 171-run opening stand, with the young Indian batter dominating the game. With that, SRH bounced back to winning ways after losing four games in a row.

