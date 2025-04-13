SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

SunRisers Hyderabad ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2025 by defeating the Punjab Kings by eight wickets on Saturday, April 12. It was a run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where SRH chased down a 246-run target easily against PBKS.

Ad

Visiting captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first in Hyderabad. The decision worked in Punjab's favor as they posted a mammoth 245-run total on the board. Harshal Patel bagged four wickets for Hyderabad.

Chasing 246, Abhishek Sharma's incredible 141-run knock turned the game in Hyderabad's favor. Travis Head chipped in with a half-century as well, as SRH completed the run-chase with eight wickets in hand.

Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top statistics from the clash between SRH and PBKS in IPL 2025 on April 12.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Abhishek Sharma won his first Player of the Match award of IPL 2025 for his 141-run knock. The southpaw blasted 14 fours and 10 sixes, which helped him win the awards for the Most Fours and Super Sixes in the match as well.

On that note, here is the full list of award winners from the contest between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings:

Ad

Super Striker of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (Strike rate of 309.1)

Super Sixes of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (10 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (283 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Abhishek Sharma (14 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Arshdeep Singh (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (141 off 55 balls).

SRH vs PBKS scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a 36-ball 82, smashing six fours and six sixes for the Punjab Kings. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided an excellent start to the team, adding 66 runs for the first wicket in just 24 balls.

Harshal Patel turned the momentum in SRH's favor by taking four wickets. Debutant Eshan Malinga scalped two wickets to help SRH keep PBKS down to 245/6 in 20 overs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abhishek Sharma blasted a 55-ball 141 at a strike rate of 256.36. He stitched up a 171-run partnership with Travis Head, who scored 66 runs from 37 deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 14-ball 21.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket each, but the other bowlers could not even open their accounts. Lockie Ferguson got injured after bowling two balls, which had a massive impact on the game's result.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match

A plethora of records were broken during the match between SRH and PBKS in IPL 2025. Here is the full list of stats:

Abhishek Sharma has set a record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, scoring 141 runs. SRH pulled off the highest successful run-chase by a home team in IPL history, chasing down a 246-run target in Hyderabad. Abhishek became the second youngest centurion for SRH in IPL at the age of 24 years and 220 days. Harry Brook hit a hundred for SRH at the age of 24 years and 51 days in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More