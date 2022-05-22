SRH vs PBKS IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Hyderabad vs Punjab IPL 2022 match?

Perhaps a touch ironically, the final league game of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is destined to be the first one without much context in the larger playoff picture.

Post the Delhi Capitals' (DC) implosion at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI), the top four has been finalized, and neither the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) nor the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will feature in the knockout stages. In fact, both sides knew their fate even before the DC vs MI clash, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) having beaten the Gujarat Titans (GT).

So SRH and PBKS may not have much to play for in Match 70 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 22, but they'll want to finish what has been a topsy-turvy campaign on a high. Neither team is likely to avoid a bottom-four finish, but given the rosters they've assembled post the mega-auction, they could easily put themselves in title contention next year.

SRH will be without Kane Williamson, who has been one of their worst players in IPL 2022. Glenn Phillips might get the nod in his countryman's absence, but the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg shouldn't change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar might lead Hyderabad, having taken up the responsibility before.

Meanwhile, PBKS might want to try out a few fringe players in their final league-stage game. The power-packed batting lineup, which hasn't delivered consistently in IPL 2022, could also be given free rein at the Wankhede, promising some entertainment even though the contest doesn't have much riding on it.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: SRH vs PBKS

Priyam Garg played an eye-catching innings in his first outing of IPL 2022

Jonny Bairstow vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be one of the key battles to watch out for in the SRH vs PBKS encounter. The canny swing bowler has been one of Hyderabad's best performers this year, consistently bowling economical spells and threatening to provide early breakthroughs as well. Bairstow has hit his stride recently, and occupying the crease for long periods of time won't be his primary intention.

How will SRH handle the middle overs? PBKS are notoriously bad against spin, especially in overs 7-15, and Hyderabad's spin attack lacks both personnel and penetration. Some additional overs for part-timers like Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma might be on the cards.

This might be the difference between the two sides. The last time the two teams met in IPL 2022, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik scalped seven wickets between them to derail PBKS' momentum. Given the unlikelihood of this happening again, and the fact that SRH's spin unit doesn't inspire confidence, Punjab could emerge winners.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 70 of IPL 2022

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Match 70 of IPL 2022? SRH PBKS 2 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna