SRH vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (May 22). The league phase of the tournament culminated with this dead rubber. The playoffs commence on May 24 with the first qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Earlier in the night, stand-in SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and chose to bat first. Opener Priyam Garg (4) departed early in the third over. Abhishek Sharma (43) and Rahul Tripathi (20) then stabilized things with a 47-run partnership.

Harpreet Brar (3/26) bowled a wonderful spell in the middle overs and dented SRH's innings with multiple strikes. Washington Sundar (25) and Romario Shepherd (26*) provided the finishing touches to the innings in the death overs. He made some lusty blows to take the SRH to 157/8 after 20 overs.

Jonny Bairstow (23) got PBKS off to a flier in the second innings with a flurry of boundaries at the start of the chase. However, Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/32) dismissed him in the third over to bring the Hyderabad franchise back into the contest. Despite losing a couple of wickets without significant contributions, Shikhar Dhawan (39) kept them afloat by anchoring the innings at the other end.

Liam Livingstone (49* in 22 balls) then played a blazing knock to power PBKS to a victory in 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Following the match-winning knock, Livingstone reflected on his performances this season during the post-match presentations and said:

"It's all about learning, keep trying better at things like that. Been aware of the game situation, it's not about going all guns blazing all the time, we were placed well, you got to work out your game and when the right time to go, when your match up comes on and you got to go, that's the way I've played my game last couple of years and hopefully I can keep improving on it."

He added:

"Wanted to prove to a lot of people, I heard a lot of comments from the last year's IPL, it's always nice to prove some people wrong, it's all about gaining the experience, trying to be a better player. I want to go back to England and try and use this experience."

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the dead-rubber contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. They expressed their reactions to the same through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

