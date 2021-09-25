SRH vs PBKS Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

The two sides at the very bottom of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), lock horns in Sharjah on September 25 as they attempt to keep their playoff dreams alive.

PBKS are placed seventh at the moment, with three wins from nine games and a net run rate of -0.345. SRH, on the other hand, are one step lower in eighth, with only one win from eight games and a net run rate of -0.689.

While both teams have seen their playoff dreams wither away for all practical purposes, they are not mathematically ruled out and could stage a miraculous comeback if some results go their way.

Inconsistency has been PBKS' bane throughout IPL 2021. In their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, they seemed to be coasting to a win before an astonishing death-overs choke saw them fail to chase down 10 off 15 balls with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, unlike PBKS, SRH have never been in the tournament. Right from the outset, the Orange Army has looked like a spent force, with captaincy and the combination of the playing XI being their biggest concerns. In their first game of IPL 2021's UAE leg, they were outplayed by the Delhi Capitals.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 remains the only game SRH have won in the tournament. After PBKS were bowled out for just 120 thanks to Khaleel Ahmed's three-wicket haul, a composed fifty from Jonny Bairstow helped SRH put some points on the board.

IPL 2021: PBKS eye turnaround against miserable SRH

David Warner has been a massive disappointment in IPL 2021 so far

Where do SRH get inspiration from? Their man for all seasons, David Warner, has endured his toughest season to date in an orange shirt. After being stripped of captaincy and dropped from the playing XI, Warner made a return to the side against the Capitals but couldn't handle Anrich Nortje's extra pace.

SRH's fortunes are directly tied to those of Warner, who needs to strike form at the earliest. With Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey looking woefully out of touch in the previous game, the signs don't bode well for the franchise. Abdul Samad was the only bright spot, and a promotion for the youngster might be in order.

SRH's famed bowling attack has also failed to come to the party. With T Natarajan ruled out temporarily due to COVID-19, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan have a lot on their plate. Khaleel will take heart from his display against PBKS earlier this season, but others still need to step up.

Meanwhile, PBKS will need to recover from the mentally shattering experience that was their loss to RR. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a splendid opening partnership, but as has happened so often in the past, the middle order couldn't get the job done despite contributions from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

PBKS' bowling attack fared reasonably well, with Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh sharing eight wickets between them against RR. The spin department is the only concern, with Adil Rashid having a poor outing on IPL debut. Young Ravi Bishnoi might return to the playing XI against SRH, whose middle order is packed with right-handers who aren't adept at rotating strike.

Sharjah's first game of IPL 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore threw up a two-paced surface that slightly compensated for the short boundaries. This might work against SRH's under-fire batting lineup, while giving PBKS some respite in the spin department.

It's tough to see SRH win a game with their current side, despite their one-sided win against KL Rahul's men in the reverse fixture. Unless Warner or Rashid win the game single-handedly, PBKS should be able to rebound from their loss against the perfect opposition to generate some momentum.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 37 of IPL 2021

