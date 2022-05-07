SRH vs RCB head-to-head stats for Match 54, IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

SRH are on a three-match losing streak at the moment. The Orange Army started their season with two back-to-back defeats but bounced back in style with five consecutive victories before going into yet another slump. They will be keen to return to the winning track soon.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, snapped their three-match losing streak with a win against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.

SRH and RCB met once earlier this season, where the Hyderabad-based franchise crushed the Royal Challengers by nine wickets. RCB will be keen to avenge that defeat tomorrow.

Ahead of their reverse fixture in IPL 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB head-to-head record

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore 12-8. SRH are on a two-match winning streak against RCB at the moment.

Last 5 SRH vs RCB match results

The Orange Army have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against RCB. Here's a summary of their last five meetings:

SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, Apr 23, 2022 SRH (141/7) beat RCB (137/6) by four runs, Oct 6, 2021 RCB (149/8) beat SRH (143/9) by six runs, Apr 14, 2021 SRH (132/4) beat RCB (131/7) by six wickets, Nov 6, 2020 SRH (121/5) beat RCB (120/7) by five wickets, Oct 31, 2020

Last 5 match results of SRH in Wankhede Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to win a match at the Wankhede Stadium. They lost their only game on this ground to the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Here's a look at the summary of the only game they have played at this venue in IPL 2022:

GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 27

Last 5 match results of RCB in Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a 100% win record at the Wankhede Stadium this year. They have won both their matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at this stadium.

Here's a look at the summary of the two games:

RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16 RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee