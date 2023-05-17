SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this encounter on Thursday, May 18.

Hyderabad got knocked out of IPL 2023 following a 34-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They are currently placed ninth in the points table with eight points, winning just four of their 12 games so far.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a magical spell and picked up five wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 7.5 to restrict the defending champions to a score of 188/9 in 20 overs. However, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they could only manage 154/9 and lost the game by 34 runs. Heinrich Klassen fought hard till the end and scored 64 runs off just 44 balls.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, need to win both their remaining games to ensure a top-four finish in the competition. They are currently placed in fifth position with 12 points, winning six of their 12 games so far.

Batting first, Faf du Plessis (55) and Glenn Maxwell (54) ensured that the visitors finished on a competitive total of 171/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the home team failed to put on a fight as they were bundled for a mere 59 runs in 10.3 overs.

Wayne Parnell picked up three wickets, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma chipped in with a couple of wickets.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 65, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, Thursday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad provides an even contest between bat and ball. There will be some early seam movement available for the seamers, while the spinners will come into the party in the latter stages of the game. However, the surface is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 28 and 39 degrees Celsius.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad Team News

We may see Glenn Phillips and Umran Malik return to the SRH side in place of Sanvir Singh and Fazahaq Farooqi, who failed to impress in their previous game.

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

The Royal Challengers have found their best combination and they are expected to go with the same team on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction

Bangalore will be high on confidence after thrashing the Rajasthan Royals in the previous game, while SRH are expected to test their bench strength in the upcoming game. Therefore, the visitors will start the game as firm favourites on Thursday.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win Match 65 of IPL 2023.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

