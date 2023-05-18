SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight in IPL 2023. It is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

SRH and RCB played against each other twice last season, with both teams recording one win each. RCB have had a dismal record in Hyderabad. They have played against SRH seven times at this venue and recorded only one win.

Before the match between SRH and RCB starts tonight, here's a look at the pitch history of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records and stats

The pitch in Hyderabad has been good for batting. Teams have managed to score big at this venue. In the previous match hosted by this stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants chased a 183-run target against the Sunrisers Hyderabad with four balls to spare.

Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first in Hyderabad. Here are some other important numbers from previous IPL matches hosted by Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 70

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 160

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

Matthew Hayden and Pommie Mbangwa analyzed the pitch used for the last match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. The boundary dimensions in that game were 78m down the ground and 63m and 64m on each side.

The pitch report from the experts stated that the pitch for that game was flat and hard. A similar deck could be on offer for tonight's match as well.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the last IPL match hosted by this stadium. Heinrich Klaasen's 29-ball 47 guided SRH to 182/6 in 20 overs. In reply, LSG scored 185/3, thanks to Prerak Mankad's unbeaten 45-ball 66*.

18 sixes were smashed by SRH and LSG in 39.2 overs. A total of 11 wickets fell, with spinners bagging six of them.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/6 (Heinrich Klaasen 47, Krunal Pandya 2/24) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 185/3 (Prerak Mankad 64*, Glenn Phillips 1/10) by 7 wickets.

