SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs earlier tonight in IPL 2024. Spin twins Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh bagged two wickets each for RCB to help their side defend a 207-run target.

Earlier in the evening, Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis elected to bat first after winning the toss. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar smacked a half-century each to guide the visitors to a 206-run score.

Chasing 207, SRH lost four wickets in the powerplay itself. Shahbaz Ahmed scored an unbeaten 40, but in the end, Hyderabad lost by 35 runs. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in SRH vs RCB match, IPL 2024

Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green swept the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony. Patidar bagged the Electric Striker and Super Sixes award for his electric knock of 50 from 20 balls, which included five maximums.

Green received the awards for most fantasy points and most fours in the game. The Man of the Match award also went to Patidar, whose innings provided RCB with crucial momentum in the first innings. Here is the complee list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Rajat Patidar (Strike rate of 250)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Cameron Green (116 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rajat Patidar (5 sixes)

Most Fours of the Match: Cameron Green (5 fours)

Man of the Match: Rajat Patidar (50 runs off 20 balls)

SRH vs RCB scorecard

Virat Kohli scored a 43-ball 51, while Rajat Patidar whacked a 20-ball 50 to guide RCB to 206/7 in 20 overs. Cameron Green provided a fine finish with an unbeaten 20-ball 37. Impact Player Swapnil Singh also chipped in with a six-ball 12 in the end.

Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad. The left-arm pacer returned to the playing XI for this game and scalped three wickets while conceding 30 runs in four overs.

Chasing 207, SRH started explosively again but lost a bunch of wickets in the powerplay itself. In the 10th over, SRH were down to 85/6. Thirties from Shahbaz Ahmad and Pat Cummins ensured Hyderabad avoided a heavy defeat. Eventually, they lost by 35 runs as they reached 171/8 in 20 overs.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

This defeated marked the end of SRH's winning streak on home turf in IPL 2024. Also, this was RCB's first away win of the season and first victory of this month. Here are some of the top stats and records from this IPL 2024 game:

Sunrisers Hyderabad completed 100 sixes in a season for the first time in their IPL history. Mumbai Indians have done it the most times - 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their 13th defeat while chasing a 200+ target. They have successfully chased it only once in their history, which was against Rajasthan Royals last year. Rajat Patidar became the 6th Indian to hit 4 consecutive sixes in an over in IPL. He smacked four maximums off Mayank Markande's bowling in the 11th over.

