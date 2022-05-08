SRH vs RCB memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 54th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 8). With their second consecutive win, RCB have now inched closer to securing a berth in the play-offs after securing 14 points from 12 games.

Earlier in the afternoon, Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first. RCB got off to a horror start as Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match. Faf du Plessis (73) and Rajat Patidar (48) then stabilized the innings with a 105-run partnership to provide a solid platform for the big-hitters to arrive later.

The duo were especially severe on Umran Malik and Karthik Tyagi in the middle overs and milked quick runs whenever they came into the attack. Jagadeesha Suchith finally broke the partnership by dismissing Patidar in the 13th over.

Glenn Maxwell (33) came in and played a useful cameo to provide some impetus for his side in the death overs. In the end, Dinesh Karthik (30 in 8 balls) played a blinder to propel RCB to a massive total of 192/3.

In their chase, SRH also lost a wicket off the first delivery of the innings like their counterparts earlier in the day. Their captain Kane Williamson got run out for a diamond duck, much to the disappointment of Hyderabad fans. To make things even worse, Abhishek Sharma also departed off the last ball of the same over, leaving SRH in a dire situation in a steep chase.

Rahul Tripathi (58) and Aiden Markram (21) then stitched together a 50-run partnership for the third wicket and kept their team in the hunt. However, Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Markram and Pooran in quick succession to put RCB in control of the match. Eventually, the Sunrisers were bundled out for 125 and lost the match by 67 runs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They expressed the same through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the RCB vs SRH game:

Sagar @sagarcasm King Kohli's assets in this IPL King Kohli's assets in this IPL https://t.co/1mLMf8l4HM

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Such a competitive player, Kohli gone on golden duck, so he gone for diamond duck...uffffff #SRHvRCB Kane Williamson the man of focus, commitment and sheer fking willSuch a competitive player, Kohli gone on golden duck, so he gone for diamond duck...uffffff Kane Williamson the man of focus, commitment and sheer fking will😍Such a competitive player, Kohli gone on golden duck, so he gone for diamond duck...uffffff🔥🔥 #SRHvRCB https://t.co/ddjyyqNpJQ

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by S Chowdhury