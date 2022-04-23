SRH vs RCB memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) extended their winning streak to five matches with a clinical victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 36 of IPL 2022.

SRH captain Kane Williamson's good fortune with the toss continued as he won it yet again and invited the opponents to bat first. Marco Jansen (3/25) wreaked havoc on the Royal Challengers by dismissing their top three - Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Anuj Rawat - in the second over of the innings.

Thangarasu Natarajan (3/10) then poured water on RCB's hopes of resurgence by scalping the wicket of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (12) in the fifth over. SRH bowlers continued to hunt in packs and never let the Bangalore batters off the hook.

Eventually, RCB were skittled out for 68 in 16.1 overs to the utter disappointment of their ardent fans. Jagadeesha Suchith picked up two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik bagged one wicket apiece.

Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the paltry target in eight overs and boosted their net run rate in the process. Openers Abhishek Sharma (47) and Kane Williamson (16*) put on a 64-run partnership before Rahul Tripathi finished the formalities in style, with a six.

With their fifth consecutive win, SRH have now jumped to the second spot in the points table.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the team's deflating loss and said:

"The first four overs. Probably not losing 4-5 wickets up front would have helped. It was certainly spicy at the beginning, but you have got to absorb it a bit in the beginning, even if it means sacrificing a bit on the runs. Expected a little bit of help, the wicket looked the best so far. But even in all good wickets, you have to assess the conditions in the first two overs. So no excuses."

He added:

" Also, Jansen was pretty good in that first over, moving it both ways. It is really important (to move on). A day like today is not great. You should not get emotional. Just keep your chin up. It's a long tournament, get the learning from it and move on."

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media took notice of the one-sided affair between the two South Indian franchises. They expressed their views on the same through some engaging memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

