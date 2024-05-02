SRH vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 50 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

SRH have had a mixed run in IPL 2024, winning five and losing four of their nine matches. Meanwhile, RR have been the most consistent team so far. They have 16 points from nine matches, with eight wins and only one defeat.

After some crazy batting performances, which saw them win four matches in a row, Hyderabad have lost their last two matches. After a 35-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. SRH's dangerous batting line-up has struggled in the last two games while chasing, something opposition sides would have noted.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to four games by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, RR held LSG to 196-5. Skipper Sanju Samson then clobbered 71* off 33 as Rajasthan got home in 19 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have met 18 times in the IPL, with both sides winning nine games each. In their last meeting, SRH beat RR by four wickets in Jaipur in May 2023.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head record in Hyderabad

The two sides have clashed four times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have a dominant record against RR at home, winning three matches and losing one. In their last meeting at the venue, though, Rajasthan hammered Hyderabad by 72 runs.

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals matches

If we look at the recent history of the Hyderabad-Rajasthan rivalry in the IPL, it has been a closely contested one. The Royals have won three of the last five matches.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals games:

SRH (217/6) vs RR (214/2) by 4 wickets, May 7, 2023

RR (203/5) beat SRH (131/8) by 72 runs, Apr 2, 2023

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022

SRH (167/3) beat RR (164/5) by 7 wickets, Sep 27, 2021

RR (220/3) beat SRH (165/8) by 55 runs, May 2, 2021

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback