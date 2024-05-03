SRH vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 50

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a thrilling victory by one run against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on May 2.

Batting first, SRH lost Abhishek Sharma (12) and Anmolpreet Singh (5) in the powerplay overs. However, Travis Head (58) and Nitish Reddy added a crucial 96-run stand to keep the team in good stead.

Then, Reddy (76*) joined forces with Heinrich Klaasen (42*) to boost the home team to a mammoth total of 201 on the board. Avesh Khan picked up two wickets for the Royals.

In response, RR were rocked by the dismissals of Jos Buttler (0) and Sanju Samson (0). However, Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77) were sensational but lost their wickets at the wrong time. Although Rovman Powell (27) played well, the visitors fell by a whisker. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star performer with figures of 3/41.

With this victory, SRH climbed to the fourth position with six victories in 10 games. On the other hand, RR retained their top position with eight wins in 10 appearances.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best moments of the SRH-RR game:

#1 Nitish Reddy holds SRH batting line-up to post a daunting total

The talented all-rounder, Nitish Reddy has certainly been a valuable addition to the SunRisers Hyderabad side. He has contributed well in most of the games to help the team maintain the necessary tempo in the middle overs.

Against RR, Reddy came at a crucial juncture of 35/2, with Travis needing strong support from the other end, as he was looking in good touch. The youngster certainly did that along with finishing well with Heinrich Klaasen. He remained unbeaten at 76 off 42, with three fours and eight sixes, and was a glue to SRH's batting department.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar proves his worth

The experience always plays an important role in the shortest format of the game, as it helps to hold your nerves in crunch moments. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, probably the most experienced pacer in the cash-rich league, proved his worth. He inflicted setbacks to RR in the form of Jos Buttler (0) and Sanju Samson (0) in the first over.

Although he got struck in the following two overs, 'Bhuvi' made a strong comeback to prove his worth when RR needed 13 runs off the final over. After conceding a boundary on the third ball, the veteran pacer followed his plan to dart a yorker consistently. He trapped Rovman Powell through a perfectly executed yorker in the last ball to secure an emphatic one-run victory for SRH.

#3 Jaiswal-Parag lead RR fightback

After the wickets of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, it was vital for RR to secure a long-standing partnership to gain their momentum back in the game. That came in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag.

The young stars of the Royals side demonstrated their smartness and ball-striking capabilities to power RR to finish with over 60 runs in the powerplay overs. Jaiswal (67) and Parag (77) added 133 runs for the third wicket, which certainly put the Royals on the front foot.

Although RR failed to clinch a victory in the end, they will be positive of their outlook for their remaining campaign.

