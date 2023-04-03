SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 moments in Match 4 that generated buzz among fans

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Match 4 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The Royals cruised to a big win in Hyderabad, becoming the first team to win an away match in IPL 2023.

The Royals were asked to bat first from SRH's stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided an excellent start to Rajasthan, adding 85 runs for the first wicket. After Buttler's dismissal, captain Sanju Samson joined Jaiswal in the middle and continued the onslaught.

Both Samson and Jaiswal completed their respective half-centuries. A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer in the slog overs helped RR finish with 203/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 204 for a victory, the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to get going. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi got out for a duck in the first over itself. Mayank Agarwal tried to rebuild the innings, but he did not receive enough support from the other batters.

In the end, SRH managed 131/8 in 20 overs, suffering a 72-run defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. There were several exciting moments during the SRH vs RR match, and here's a list of three moments that generated a buzz among fans on social media.

#1 Trent Boult announces his arrival in IPL 2023

Trent Boult was on fire [Image: Screengrab from IPL on Twitter]

Trent Boult opened the bowling for the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-arm speedster dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the first over itself.

While Sharma looked clueless against a fantastic yorker from Boult, Tripathi edged a delivery towards the slips, where Jason Holder took an incredible catch. The two dismissals were among the highlights of this IPL 2023 match.

Several Mumbai Indians fans expressed their disappointment on social media over MI's decision to release Trent Boult ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

#2 Abdul Samad and Umran Malik entertain SRH fans in IPL 2023

It looked like the Sunrisers Hyderabad would fail to cross the 120-run mark after their disastrous start. SRH were 108/8 when Navdeep Saini came in to bowl the final over of the match.

Abdul Samad and Umran Malik attacked Saini and scored 23 runs off that over. The two SRH stars smacked two sixes and two fours in the over to ensure that SRH finished with 131/8 in their 20 overs. The big shots from Malik and Samad entertained the SRH fans on a day where they had nothing much to cheer about.

#3 The Jos Buttler show

Jos Buttler was in stunning form [Image: IPL on Twitter]

Jos Buttler stole the show in Match 4 of IPL 2023 with a quickfire half-century. He needed only 20 balls to touch the 50-run mark. Buttler smashed seven fours and three sixes in his entertaining knock.

The moment that generated the maximum buzz among the fans was Buttler's four fours in an over bowled by T Natarajan. Buttler hit a boundary on the first, third, fourth, and fifth ball of the innings' fifth over by Natarajan. His two sixes to welcome Washington Sundar into the attack were also phenomenal.

