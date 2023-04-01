SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The fourth match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

The SunRisers Hyderabad had a miserable season last year when they managed to win only six out of 14 games and finished eighth in the points table. They have named a new captain and will hope for a change in fortunes with that. Aiden Markram will be leading the side and will look to lead by example.

However, SRH will miss Markram's service in the first game and senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. They have put a decent squad for the upcoming edition and it will be interesting to see how far they go.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were the finalists of IPL 2022. They won nine league games and qualified for the playoffs. They had an outstanding season last year but failed to go all the way.

They will hope to take it one step further and lift the title this year. Sanju Samson will continue to lead the side and they have one of the most balanced sides in the competition. They will be keen to start the tournament on a winning note.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Match 4, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 2, 2022, Sunday, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium may favor the bowlers. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this track. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad during the fourth IPL game between SRH and RR is expected to hover between 22 and 36 degrees Celsius.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in Aiden Markram’s absence.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals

RR skipper Sanju Samson will be looking to lead by example and start on a positive note.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Sen.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

The SunRisers will be without Aiden Markram for the first few games and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will captain the side in his absence. RR have all their players available and will certainly start as favorites ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The Rajasthan Royals look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win this clash.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes