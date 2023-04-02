SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2. This will be the first match of the double-header.

Hyderabad will be without their captain Aiden Markram for the game against Rajasthan and will thus be led by experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH had a disappointing IPL 2022 season as they finished in the bottom half of the points table with six wins and eight losses. They will hope the addition of Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal boosts their batting fortunes.

The Rajasthan Royals were excellent last season. At many stages, they seemed to be the strongest side in the competition, but in the end they could not get past the Gujarat Titans (GT) and had to settle for the runners-up prize. There will be massive hopes from Jos Buttler yet again. At the same time, the Royals will hope for bigger contributions from some of the other players as well.

Today's SRH vs RR toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said:

“Looks like a good batting wicket. In Hyderabad, it stops a bit during afternoon games. (We) will try and take advantage with the chase.”

Hyderabad’s four overseas players are Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook and Adil Rashid. Rajasthan’s foreign players are Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Trent Boult.

Rashid, Phillips, Brook and Mayank Agarwal are making their SRH debuts.

SRH vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Today's SRH vs RR pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar, the pitch looks pristine - a bit like how an English pitch would be, covered by dried grass and white in color. There won't be ready-made turn for the spinners. Hyderabad is a high scoring venue; teams that have won chasing have an average score of 190. So that tells you this is a venue where you are better off chasing.

Today's SRH vs RR match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips (wk), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers Perfect dose of motivation on a matchday



📽 Our very own Mayanks share their taste in music as they list down their matchday playlists



@mayankcricket @mayankdagarr @MarkandeMayank | #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 Favourite music hitsPerfect dose of motivation on a matchday📽 Our very own Mayanks share their taste in music as they list down their matchday playlists Favourite music hits 👉 Perfect dose of motivation on a matchday 🎶😎📽 Our very own Mayanks share their taste in music as they list down their matchday playlists 🎼@mayankcricket @mayankdagarr @MarkandeMayank | #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 https://t.co/nHmjUko2oR

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root

SRH vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

Poll : 0 votes