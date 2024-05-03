SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sunrisers Hyderabad edged past Rajasthan Royals by one run in last night's electric IPL 2024 match. It was a memorable evening for the ones present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium as the home team defeated the tabletoppers in a tight match.

Half-centuries from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201/3 after Pat Cummins opted to bat first. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were in a comfortable position, needing 27 off 20 to win at one stage. However, SRH's bowlers made a fantastic comeback and stopped RR at 200/7 in 20 overs.

In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, top stats, records and award winners from the SRH vs RR match in IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in SRH vs RR match, IPL 2024

Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Man-of-the-Match award for his magnificent bowling performance. The right-arm pacer returned figures of 3/41, dismissing Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Rovman Powell.

It is pertinent to note that Kumar picked up Buttler and Samson's wickets in the first over itself, while he trapped Powell in front of his stumps when RR needed two from one to win. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41)

Electric Striker of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (Strike rate of 221.05)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Nitish Kumar Reddy (113 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nitish Kumar Reddy (8 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Riyan Parag (8 fours)

SRH vs RR scorecard

Travis Head did not play an explosive knock like he has done many times in IPL 2024, but he chipped in with a crucial 44-ball 58 after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh cheaply. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen then had an unbeaten 70-run stand to guide the team to 201/3.

Chasing 202 for a victory, Rajasthan Royals lost two early wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag rebuilt the innings with a half-century each, but T Natarajan broke the partnership by rattling Jaiswal's stumps.

SRH then dismissed RR batters at regular intervals. Pat Cummins and Natarajan took two wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged three as SRH won the match by one run.

SRH vs RR: Top stats and records from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the hero for Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

401 runs were scored in the 40 overs of the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals last night. Here's a list of the top three stats and records emerging from the SRH vs RR contest:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar won his first IPL Man of the Match award after 7 years. His last Man of the Match award-winning performance came against Punjab Kings on April 17, 2017, where he bowled a spell of 5/19 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was the smallest win margin for Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL home match. Jos Buttler got out for a golden duck for the first time in his IPL career. Bhuvneshwar dismissed him caught out on the first ball he faced.

