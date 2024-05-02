SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

SRH are fifth in the points table, with five wins and four losses from nine matches so far. RR are atop with 16 points, having won eight of their nine matches.

After four consecutive wins, Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered back-to-back losses. In both games, they came second best while chasing. In their previous match against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk, they went down by 78 runs. Batting first, Chennai posted 212-3 before bowling out SRH for 134 in 18.5 overs.

Dominant Rajasthan, meanwhile, are on a four-match winning streak. In their previous game, they thumped Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. Bowling first, RR did a good job to restrict LSG to 196-5. In their chase, they cruised home in 19 overs as skipper Sanju Samson smashed 71* off 33.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match can be followed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the match will begin at 6:30 pm IST, while the game will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7:00 pm IST.

Live streaming of the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan IPL 2024 match can be followed on the JioCinema app and the website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 games is free on both the platforms.

JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage features live commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati and Haryanvi.

Also, viewers can experiment with multiple camera angle options like stump cam, batter cam, bird's eye view and Hero Cam.

