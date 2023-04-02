SRH vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

This fixture might be lost amid the anticipation of the second clash on Sunday, April 2, in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), but that doesn't make it any less important.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two of the best teams in the competition, on paper at least, and will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the afternoon.

RR will have a full squad to choose from. They have named Sandeep Sharma as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna, who was their second-highest wicket-taker last year. West Indian pacer Obed McCoy has also reportedly recovered from injury and is available for selection.

SRH, on the other hand, will be without three important players who are predicted to be part of their first-choice playing XI this year. The South African trio of captain Aiden Markram, keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen and all-rounder Marco Jansen are away on international duty and are not with the squad.

Nevertheless, with one of the best rosters in the league, Hyderabad will have the firepower to compete with Sanju Samson and Co. An exciting contest is on the cards.

IPL 2023, SRH vs RR Match Prediction: Markram-less Sunrisers seek good start vs buoyant Royals

How will SRH's new opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal fare? The duo are excellent players of spin but have been known to come undone against quality swing and seam, something Jason Holder and Trent Boult will be keen to exploit.

Without Markram and Klaasen, Hyderabad's middle order might also be slightly undercooked. The explosive Harry Brook will be their biggest weapon in the middle overs, but the out-of-form Glenn Phillips and the inexperienced Abdul Samad don't inspire much confidence right now.

SRH have some concerns in the bowling department as well. T Natarajan hasn't played too much competitive cricket and is bound to be a tough rusty, while Umran Malik could meet his match in an RR lineup stacked with good players of pace.

RR, on the other hand, are in a better position ahead of their first game of IPL 2023. Their spinners could relish bowling to the Sunrisers' middle-order batters, while their pacers could be in with a real shot at picking up a bagful of wickets.

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can win games on their own, while Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the back of excellent domestic seasons and will be high on confidence.

This would've been impossible to call had Markram and Co. been available. Even now, it's extremely tough to pick a winner between two sides stacked with talent in all departments.

However, RR might have a slight edge as of now. The impact player rule could play into their hands and help them find an extra bowler, something SRH will only benefit from when they have Jansen at No. 8.

It's hard to pick the better side so early in IPL 2023, but the Royals could pick up two points on Sunday.

Prediction: RR to win Match 4 of IPL 2023.

