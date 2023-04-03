SRH vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first after losing the toss, Rajasthan put up an impressive total of 203/5 on the board as Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson all hammered half-centuries. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then claimed 4/17 as Hyderabad were held to 131/8.

RR got off to a scintillating start with the bat as Buttler (54 off 22) and Jaiswal (54 off 37) added 85 in 5.5 overs. After Jaiswal got off to a blazing start, Buttler got into big-hitting mode by launching Washington Sundar for consecutive sixes at the start of the fourth over. In the next over, he took on T Natarajan and clobbered him for four fours.

Three more boundaries followed in the last over of the powerplay bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi as Buttler raced to a 20-ball fifty. There was some consolation for the bowler, who castled the RR opener in the same over.

Jaiswal and Samson (55 off 32) carried on the good work, adding 54 for the second wicket. Both batters enjoyed the pace of Umran Malik, helping themselves to key boundaries.

The stand was broken when Jaiswal holed out to deep square leg while trying to go after Farooqi. Devdutt Padikkal (2) was cleaned up by a ripper from Umran Malik, while Riyan Parag (7) was caught at short third man off Natarajan’s bowling.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Relive how he picked his first wicket of the



#SRHvRR | @SunRisers @umran_malik_01 doing Umran Malik things!Relive how he picked his first wicket of the #TATAIPL 2023 .@umran_malik_01 doing Umran Malik things! 👍Relive how he picked his first wicket of the #TATAIPL 2023 👇#SRHvRR | @SunRisers https://t.co/QD0MoeW1vF

Samson reached a fine half-century off 28 balls before perishing to Natarajan. A handy cameo from finisher Shimron Hetmyer (22* off 16) took RR past 200.

Chahal runs through SRH batting

Chasing a tough target of 204, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to the worst possible start, losing Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi for ducks to Trent Boult in the first over. Sharma was cleaned up by a yorker, while Tripathi was caught at slip off a full delivery.

Harry Brook (13 off 21) struggled for momentum and eventually fell to a skidder from Chahal. Sundar (1) and Glenn Phillips (8) fell to Jason Holder and Ravichandran Ashwin respectively. And when Mayank Agarwal (27) miscued Chahal to long off, SRH had crumbled to 52/6.

Hyderabad were in serious danger of being bowled out for under 100, but Abdul Samad (32*) and Malik (19*) gave some respectability to the total, featuring in an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 36.

SRH vs RR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Buttler, Jaiswal and Samson scored terrific half-centuries for RR. With the ball, Chahal was fantastic with his four-fer, while Boult got the team off to a brilliant start.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



𝐖 0 𝐖



A shaky start to



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-04



#TATAIPL | 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗹𝘁!𝐖 0 𝐖A shaky start to #SRH 's chase as they lose Abhishek Sharma & Rahul Tripathi in the first over of the chase!Follow the match #SRH vRR | @rajasthanroyals 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗹𝘁! ⚡️⚡️𝐖 0 𝐖 😉A shaky start to #SRH's chase as they lose Abhishek Sharma & Rahul Tripathi in the first over of the chase!Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-04#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/NwtSFWZbwX

For SRH, left-arm seamer Natarajan claimed 2/23, while Samad top-scored in the chase with a run-a-ball 32*

Rajasthan opener Buttler was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

Poll : 0 votes