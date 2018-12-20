Stats: IPL 2012 - KKR Become Champions For The First Time

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 93 // 20 Dec 2018, 21:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KKR won their maiden IPL trophy in 2012

IPL 2012 was reduced to a nine-team tournament after the contract of the Kochi Tuskers Kerala team was terminated by the BCCI due to a breach of its terms and conditions.

Chennai Super Kings, the previous two years winners, made it to the finals and hoped to make it three titles in a row. However, it was not to be as they were defeated by Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders playing its first finals to lift their maiden IPL title.

The highlights from the tournament are as follows:

Batting performance

222/5 by CSK against Delhi Daredevils was the highest team total in IPL 2012.

733 runs scored by Chris Gayle of RCB was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2012.

128* by Chris Gayle of RCB against Delhi Daredevils was the highest individual score in IPL 2012.

6 centuries were scored in IPL 2012. These were by Chris Gayle of RCB (128*), Murali Vijay of CSK (113), David Warner of Delhi Daredevils (109*), Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (109*), Ajinkya Rahane of Rajasthan Royals (103*) and Kevin Pietersen of Delhi Daredevils (103*).

7 half-centuries scored by Chris Gayle of RCB was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2012.

Advertisement

59 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2012.

13 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB against Delhi Daredevils, was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2012.

Bowling performance

25 wickets taken by Morne Morkel of Delhi Daredevils was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2012.

5/16 by Ravindra Jadeja of CSK against Deccan Chargers was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2012.

3 five-wicket hauls were taken in IPL 2012. These were taken by Ravindra Jadeja of CSK (5/16), Sunil Narine of KKR (5/19) and Dimitri Mascarenhas of KXIP (5/25).

Wicket-keeping performances

16 dismissals (Ct - 14, St - 2) by Naman Ojha of Delhi Daredevils was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2012.

4 dismissals by Robin Uthappa of Pune Warriors India against Mumbai Indians, Adam Gilchrist of KXIP against CSK and by Brendon McCullum of KKR against Delhi Daredevils was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2012.

Fielding performances

13 catches by Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2012.

For his 24 wickets, Sunil Narine of KKR was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement