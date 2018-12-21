IPL stats watch: Who achieved what in IPL 2016? Find out!

Sunrisers Hyderabad won their maiden IPL title in 2016

IPL 2016 saw Chennai Super Kings & Rajasthan Royals being suspended for two years on charges of match-fixing. The two new teams that took their place were Gujarat Lions & Rising Pune Supergiant. Gujarat Lions in its very first tournament managed to top the table in the league stages. Their dream debut came to an end when they lost both the Qualifier 1 & Qualifier 2. The two teams that made it to the finals were Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) & Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It was RCB's third final in the history of the tournament and they were looking forward to winning their maiden IPL title. But it was not to be as they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals by four wickets. SRH became the sixth team in the history IPL to win the trophy.

Key stats from the tournament are as mentioned below.

Batting performance

248/3 by RCB against Gujarat Lions was the highest team total in IPL 2016.

973 runs scored by Virat Kohli of RCB was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2016.

129* by AB de Villiers of RCB against Gujarat Lions was the highest individual score in IPL 2016.

7 centuries were scored in IPL 2016. These were scored by AB de Villiers of RCB (129*), Virat Kohli of RCB (113,109, 108* & 100*), Quinton de Kock of Delhi Daredevils (104*) & Steven Smith of RPSG (101).

9 half-centuries scored by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2016.

38 sixes hit by Virat Kohli of RCB was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2016.

12 sixes hit by AB de Villiers of RCB against Gujarat Lions was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2016.

Bowling performance

23 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2016.

6/19 by Adam Zampa of RPSG against SRH was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2016. This was also the only five-wicket haul of IPL 2016.

Wicket-keeping performance

18 dismissals (Ct - 18) by Naman Ojha of SRH was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2016.

4 dismissals by Parthiv Patel of Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Lions, Naman Ojha of SRH against Mumbai Indians and Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP against RPSG is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2016.

Fielding performance

19 catches by AB de Villiers of RCB was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2016.

3 catches taken by Saurabh Tiwari of RPSG against SRH, Gurkeerat Singh of KXIP against Mumbai Indians & AB de Villiers of RCB against KXIP was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in IPL 2016.

Virat Kohli of RCB for his 973 runs was named as the Player of the Tournament.

