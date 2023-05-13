SunRisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI vs Lucknow Super Giants for Match 58 of IPL 2023

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

The Orange Army are currently placed ninth in the standings, having amassed only eight points thus far. Their net run rate is also the second-worst in the league, behind only the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC).

However, SRH have played only 10 matches so far and face a busy end to the league stage. They are still well in contention for a playoff berth but essentially need to win all of their remaining matches to stay alive in the competition.

Here is SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 58 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

SRH vs LSG: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Abhishek Sharma will have an important role to play at the top of the order

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, signed for massive amounts at the IPL 2023 auction, have been dropped from the playing XI after several failures on the trot. Anmolpreet Singh and Glenn Phillips have replaced them and should continue to feature for the Orange Army against LSG.

SRH handed Vivrant Sharma a debut in the previous game. The talented all-rounder didn't have much of a role to play, and Hyderabad might not need two left-arm spinners against the Super Giants. Vivrant could add a left-handed option in the middle order and shouldn't be dropped after just one game, but the Sunrisers might have no other option.

The fate of being dropped after one chance befell Kartik Tyagi too. The young pacer was expensive against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and didn't feature against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and might be on the subs list for this one, with Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan assuming pace-bowling duties.

Either Anmolpreet or Rahul Tripathi could switch with Natarajan as the impact player, while Abdul Samad is another option in case SRH want to bolster their pace attack. One of Tyagi and Umran could also be subbed in if needed.

SRH have several combinations they could explore, and only time will tell what they choose.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 58 of IPL 2023: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma.

