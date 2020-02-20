Suryakumar Yadav wishes Sachin Tendulkar on Laureus Award win, gets a heart-warming reply

The Little Master with the award

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for Sachin Tendulkar, who won the prestigious Laureus Award on Monday. Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India's World Cup triumph at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years. This was Sachin's sixth and last World Cup.

Among many cricketers, Mumbai Cricket Association skipper and Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes to The Little Master on Twitter.

“If winning hearts on the field was not enough, he started winning it off the field as well,” wrote the 29-year-old in his congratulatory tweet.

If winning hearts on the field wasn't enough, he started winning it off the field as well! ❤️

Congratulations to the Master Blaster @sachin_rt paaji for winning the Laureus Sporting Moment Award and making all of us proud!

Amidst a flood of tweets, the Master Blaster didn’t fail to notice Yadav’s wishes and replied to him with a message full of luck and love, and also a bit of pun.

“Keep going the way you have. Surya, one day the sun will shine on you.”

Meanwhile, Yadav has been a prolific performer for his state team as well as for his IPL teams - Kolkata Knight Riders until two seasons ago and then Mumbai Indians. But, despite shortcomings in the national team’s batting line-up, the India cap has forever eluded the Mumbai skipper.