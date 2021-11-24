Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22: 5 former IPL stars who impressed in the tournament

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 culminated earlier this month with Tamil Nadu winning the championship for a record third time. Playing under Vijay Shankar's leadership, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in a closely-contested finale to successfully defend their crown.

A total of 38 teams from across India participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. The BCCI divided 30 teams into five Elite Groups, whereas the remaining eight teams bagged a place in the Plate Group.

11 teams qualified for the elimination round, with Karnataka, Vidarbha, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu ending up as the semifinalists, out of which Tamil Nadu went all the way.

There were some magnificent performances from quite a few popular players during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Some former IPL stars also came into the limelight during the tournament.

On that note, here are the top five former IPL stars who impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22.

#1 Paras Dogra, Pondicherry

Former Punjab Kings star Paras Dogra was the highest run-getter for Pondicherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Dogra aggregated 147 runs in five innings, at an average of 49, including two fifties.

Pondicherry avoided the wooden spoon in Elite Group A because of Dogra's match-winning half-century in their match against Odisha. The 37-year-old veteran smacked 10 fours and nine sixes during his five innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22.

#2 Rishi Dhawan, Himachal Pradesh

Another former Punjab Kings star to feature on this list is all-rounder Rishi Dhawan. The pace-bowling all-rounder also played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Dhawan was the third-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22.

In just six matches, Dhawan picked up 14 wickets, including one six-wicket haul against Jammu and Kashmir. He also scored 117 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 127.17.

#3 Shrikant Wagh, Goa

Former Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Shrikant Wagh was the most successful bowler from the Goa squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Wagh scalped 10 wickets in five matches, including one four-wicket haul.

That four-wicket haul came against the eventual champions Tamil Nadu during the group stage. Wagh helped Goa become the only team to defeat Tamil Nadu in the competition.

#4 Parvez Rasool, Jammu and Kashmir

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Parvez Rasool was the best bowler for Jammu and Kashmir. He picked up six wickets in five matches and maintained a miserly economy rate of five runs per over.

Rasool also contributed 70 runs with the willow. His batting average in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 was 35.

#5 Iqbal Abdulla, Mizoram

Former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Iqbal Abdulla was impressive for Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Abdulla scored 93 runs at an average of 46.50 and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.05.

Opposition batters found it challenging to tackle his left-arm spin. It will be interesting to see if Abdulla earns an IPL contract at the upcoming mega auction.

