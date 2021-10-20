T20 World Cup 2021: 3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah is vital for Team India this World Cup

Team India go into the T20 World Cup as one of the favorites to clinch the title. What makes this tournament even more poignant for the side is the fact that Virat Kohli will step down as T20 captain after the tournament. This will be his chance to break the jinx and win an ICC trophy.

On paper, the Indian side looks solid and seems to have all the bases covered. They have in-form batters in KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, and their bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, has the fire-power to be match-winners in any condition.

However, for them, the X-factor will be the leader of the bowling attack Jasprit Bumrah. If his form in the IPL is anything to go by, Jasprit Bumrah's form will play a huge factor in India going all the way in the tournament.

Here we take a look at the 3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah holds the key for India in the T20 World Cup:

1.) Controls the powerplay overs

Jasprit Bumrah needs to pick wickets in the first six overs

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are expected to take the new ball in powerplay overs and this is the phase Virat Kohli would want to make an impact in. Bumrah has been brilliant for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and with his pace and movement extracted from the surface, he can be a handful.

If there is assistance from the pitch, Bumrah is well-equipped to pick up wickets. As has been the trend in T20 matches, if a side loses three wickets in the first six wickets, it becomes difficult for them to make a comeback.

2.) Experience at the death

Jasprit Bumrah can change his pace superbly

Jasprit Bumrah would want to make the biggest impact in the death overs. With his hyperextension and metronomic accuracy, Jasprit Bumrah becomes an absolute nightmare as batsmen generally set themselves up to dig out the yorker and this is when the slower ball makes all the difference.

“With Bumrah I don’t talk too much, I just give him the ball and he executes the plan,” his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has often said, which exemplifies Bumrah's impact.

His economy rate in the death overs is around eight runs per over and he keeps picking up wickets to derail oppositions. Against power hitters, his variations and uncanny ability to nail the yorkers makes him India's trump card.

3.) Utilise the slow and sluggish pitches

Jasprit Bumrah can ace the conditions in Dubai

If the pitches in the IPL are anything to go by, the Indian team seem to have the attack to ace the conditions on offer. They are playing five out of their six league matches in Dubai. While the pitches have been slow, they have helped the pacers.

Across the last two seasons of the IPL, average scores have fallen below 150-160 runs. The pacers have been more successful here as they have conceded 27 runs per wicket, compared to 32 for the spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key considering the nature of the pitch on offer in Dubai. He was brilliant for the Mumbai Indians - both with the new and in the death overs.

