T20 World Cup 2021: 3 South Africa players who might have a great tournament

South Africa come into the T20 World Cup as one of the unfancied sides for a change. Their performances in previous T20 World Cups have not been too inspiring either. Two semi-final appearances in 2009 and 2014, respectively, have been their best performances in the T20 World Cup so far, and this time the side will need to be at their absolute best to advance to the playoffs.

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa come into the T20 World Cup with wins against Sri Lanka and the West Indies. These series wins should give the side some confidence heading into the T20 World Cup.

The team is relatively inexperienced and will need their top players to stand up and be counted if they are to make their presence felt in the T20 World Cup.

Here we take a look at 3 players who can have an impact in the T20 World Cup:

1.) Tabraiz Shamsi

Shamsi is the number 1 T20 bowler going into the T20 World Cup

The left-arm spinner comes into the T20 World Cup ranked the number 1 spinner in the format. The conditions and pitches on offer in the UAE should assist his bowling and if South Africa have to be successful, Shamsi has to take the majority of the burden and do justice to his ranking.

Shamsi has the ability to bowl in any situation and can be used as an attacking option by Temba Bavuma. In the recent series, opposition teams have been keen to see off his overs and this too can create a lot of pressure.

The left-arm spinner has picked up 41 wickets in 28 T20 encounters, making him the third most successful bowler in the format in 2021.

2.) Quinton de Kock

De Kock can make an impact at T20 World Cup with his experience

Another experienced player who can really have a bumper T20 World Cup 2021 is Quinton de Kock. The left-hander had a decent IPL with the Mumbai Indians and has good experience playing in UAE conditions.

If he gets going in the powerplay overs, he could well set the platform for the rather inexperienced middle order. He needs to capitalize on the new ball. If we look at the trends in the IPL, the middle overs become rather difficult to score.

South Africa have a rather inexperienced middle order, and barring David Miller, they do not have power-hitters in the side. This puts more pressure and added responsibilities on Quinton de Kock.

3.) Anrich Nortje

Nortje can set the pace in the T20 World Cup

Anrich Nortje could be the strike-bowler Temba Bavuma needs to make an impact up front as well as in the death overs. He was brilliant for the Delhi Capitals in the second leg of the IPL and troubled batters with his pace and accuracy.

Also Read

He forms a potent combination with Kagiso Rabada and if Bavuma throws in the left-arm spin of Bjorn Fortuin, South Africa have the attack to control the pace of the game. In 8 matches this IPL, he picked up 12 wickets and always made an impact in the first six overs.

Nortje has experience of playing in these conditions and this could come to the fore and propel South Africa's chances in the T20 World Cup.

Edited by S Chowdhury