T20 World Cup 2021: 5 IPL 2021 stars who could be key to their teams' fortunes

The T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to get underway in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The ICC event will get underway immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is also being held in the Middle East.

The IPL 2021 final will be played on October 15 in Dubai, while the T20 World Cup 2021 will begin with a clash between co-hosts Oman and newcomers Papua New Guinea in Oman on October 17.

Not surprisingly then, most top sides viewed the IPL as the best preparation for the T20 World Cup. Over the last few weeks, top players from most franchises tried to get themselves acclimatised to the conditions they will face during the T20 World Cup.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Could these IPL 2021 stars repeat their performances in the T20 World Cup?

Many players who shone in IPL 2021 will also be key figures for their national teams during the T20 World Cup. Here's a look at five such players:

#1 KL Rahul (India)

KL Rahul could be a key player for Team India.

There have been reports that Ishan Kishan could open the batting for India during the T20 World Cup. But the think-tank may make a huge mistake if KL Rahul doesn’t bat at the top of the order during the ICC event.

Rahul is at the peak of his powers across all formats, so it is imperative for the team to utilise his services to the maximum. The 29-year-old, who resurrected his Test career in England, was in sublime form in the IPL yet again. After winning the Orange Cap last year, he is in the lead this year as well, having amassed 626 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 138.8.

The elegant batter has the ability to score at a brisk pace without resorting to slogging the ball, which is a rare quality in the modern-day game. Rahul’s confidence. too, will be at an all-time high following the success he has had with the willow in recent times.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

RCB batter Glenn Maxwell. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have failed to make the IPL 2021 final. But the fact they reached the Eliminator had a lot to do with Glenn Maxwell’s stupendous debut campaign with the franchise.

The Big Show ended the season with 513 runs in 15 games for the Bangalore franchise, scoring his runs at a strike rate of 144.1. Maxwell crossed the half-century mark six times during IPL 2021. In contrast, he did not register a single fifty in the previous three editions of the competition he featured in.

RCB gave Maxwell the assurance of the No.4 spot. and the maverick responded by taking responsibility. He took his time to settle in before unleashing his reverse-sweeps and switch-hits. IPL 2021 has provided a way to Australia on how Maxwell could be best utilised during the T20 World Cup.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav