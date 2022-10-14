T20 World Cup 2022: 7 Indian origin cricketers who will play for another nation

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will start on October 16 with two matches of Round 1 taking place on the opening day. 16 teams, namely India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England and Australia, will participate in this year's mega event.

India will start as one of the favorites to win the tournament. Despite the fact that the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the semi-finals last year, many fans think that the Indian team can take the T20 World Cup home in 2022.

Over the last many years, India has been one of the biggest hubs of cricket. Thousands of individuals in the country dream of representing the Indian team one day. While some of them have made their dreams come true, a few others shifted to other nations to fulfill their goal of playing international cricket.

Before the T20 World Cup 2022 begins, here's a list of seven players who were born in India but will play for another nation at the mega-event.

#1 Ish Sodhi, New Zealand

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (full name Inderbir Singh Sodhi) was born in Ludhiana, India. He plays international cricket for the New Zealand team. So far, Sodhi has played 81 T20I matches for New Zealand.

He has scalped 103 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Sodhi will be one of the main bowlers for the Black Caps at the upcoming mega-event.

#2 Chundangapoyil Rizwan, UAE

The captain of UAE team at the T20 World Cup 2022, CP Rizwan was born in Kerala. Not many fans would know that he went for Kochi Tuskers Kerala's trials ahead of IPL 2011.

Rizwan is a middle-order batter, who has scored 218 runs in 10 T20I innings. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the mega-event.

#3 Chirag Suri, UAE

Chirag Suri is the only cricketer from the United Arab Emirates team to have earned an IPL contract. Gujarat Lions signed him for IPL 2017 but did not give him a game during the competition.

Suri is a right-handed batter who generally opens the innings. He was born in New Delhi, India.

#4 Simi Singh, Ireland

Ireland's all-rounder Simi Singh has made a name for himself with his brilliant performances in white-ball cricket over the last few years. Singh has scalped 41 wickets and scored 289 runs in his T20I career.

Singh was born in Bathlana, Punjab and wanted to play for India. However, he now plays for Ireland.

#5 Vikramjit Singh, Netherlands

Born in Cheema Khurd, Punjab, Vikramjit Singh is one of the youngest players to be a part of any squad in the T20 World Cup 2022. The opening batter will play for the Netherlands team.

Born in Cheema Khurd, Punjab, Vikramjit Singh is one of the youngest players to be a part of any squad in the T20 World Cup 2022. The opening batter will play for the Netherlands team.

So far in his brief career, Singh has scored 19 runs in three matches. He will look forward to playing some big knocks at the mega-event.

#6 Karthik Meiyappan, UAE

- Karthik Meiyappan



- Karthik Meiyappan "I didn't Bowl much to Ab De Villiers, but I would definitely say Virat Kohli. I found it harder bowling to Kohli, not saying that I didn't find it hard bowling to De Villiers but Virat Kohli was harder. Kohli is more attacking & Aggressive."- Karthik Meiyappan https://t.co/aJnMpN9GBY

Karthik Meiyappan is a 21-year-old leg-spinner who was born in Chennai. He represents the UAE team at the international level and is part of their T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Meiyappan came into the limelight in IPL 2020, when Royal Challengers Bangalore roped him in as one of their net bowlers.

#7 Vriitya Aravind, UAE

Another Chennai-born player who will play for the UAE in T20 World Cup 2022 is the side's vice-captain Vriitya Aravind. He has been very impressive in domestic tournaments.

It will be exciting to see how the wicketkeeper performs in the biggest tournament of his career.

