T20 World Cup 2022: “He’s earned the right to never be written off” - Ben Stokes makes big statement on Virat Kohli

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has stated that Indian batter Virat Kohli, through his amazing performances over the years, has earned the right never to be written off. The England cricketer said that he was surprised when doubts were raised over Kohli during the former Indian captain's rough patch with the bat.

Kohli has been in exceptional form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He is leading the run-scoring charts following the conclusion of the Super 12 stage. In five matches, the 34-year-old has smashed 246 runs at an average of 123 and a strike rate of 138.98.

Kohli will be seen in action when Team India take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

At a press conference on Tuesday, November 8, Stokes was asked for his thoughts on Kohli’s current form and all the criticism that he had to go through during his low phase.

Backing the Indian star, with whom he has had his fair share of on-field tussles, Stokes said:

“Look at that form. How unbelievable it is. Like you know, he had a not so loud couple of months and, for some reason, players like that will get written off. I’ve got no idea why. I think he’s earned the right to never be written off. You don’t produce the number and produce the innings that he does over all three formats.

“We as players and those who have played against him a lot, you never take anything he’s done in the game before into the game he’s got there. So just lay off a bit maybe.”

Kohli endured a barren run in international cricket and did not score a century for over 1000 days. He broke the drought during the Asia Cup 2022, when he hammered 122* off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai in September.

“We won’t be taking him lightly at all” - Ben Stokes on out-of-form Rohit Sharma

While Kohli has been in terrific form with the willow, India captain Rohit Sharma has had a below-par T20 World Cup campaign. He scored a half-century against the Netherlands, but registered scores of four, 15, two, and 15 in India’s other Super 12 clashes.

Stokes, however, opined that England will not be taking Rohit lightly in the semi-final on Thursday. Describing the Indian skipper as a class player, he said:

“You would never look too much into what baggage the great players of your era are taking in. The likes of Rohit, they are world-class players. We can’t take anything, how they performed in the previous games and stuff like that into these big games.

"We’ve seen him do it many a times. He’s one of the best to play the game especially in this format. We won’t be taking him lightly at all.”

Meanwhile, India suffered an injury scare ahead of their semi-final against England as Rohit was struck on his right forearm. The right-handed batter was hit while facing throw downs after a ball reared up from a length and struck him on the forearm.

