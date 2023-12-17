Tabraiz Shamsi's 3 best celebrations

Tabraiz Shamsi is one of the best spinners in the world. The former World No. 1 bowler has made a name for himself with his fantastic left-arm wrist-spin bowling skills in the shorter formats of the game.

Shedding some light on his numbers so far, Shamsi has scalped 78 wickets in 65 T20I matches. In ODI cricket, he has accounted for 72 wickets in 51 games, whereas across all T20 matches, he has taken 269 wickets in 232 outings.

Apart from his spin-bowling skills, Tabraiz Shamsi is also famous for his celebrations after taking wickets. In the recent T20I series against India, the South African spinner celebrated Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal with a 'shoe-call' celebration.

Talking about the celebration after the game, Shamsi said (via India Today):

"I packed that celebration away, but the kids keep asking me to bring it about, so I cannot disappoint them."

In this listicle now, we will look at the three best celebrations by Shamsi after taking a wicket in a cricket match.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi's bus driver celebration in IPL

Shamsi made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore before representing South Africa in T20I cricket. RCB roped him in as a replacement signing during the 2016 season, and he performed decently for the Bangalore-based franchise.

During the IPL 2016 season, Shamsi celebrated like a bus driver along with the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli after taking a wicket.

"I didn't know how it became the truck driver in the first place, it was actually meant to be the bus driver celebration. My wicketkeeper back home in the domestic cricket, me and him actually like to mess around a bit on the field,” Shamsi had said while talking about the celebration style in IPL 2016.

#2 Tabraiz Shami's magic trick in MSL

Cricket South Africa organized the Mzansi Super League in 2019, where the top cricketing stars of the country participated. Shamsi turned up for the Paarl Rocks during the competition, and in a match against the Tshwane Spartans, he showed a magic trick to the audience after taking the wicket of Dean Elgar.

He brought a handkerchief out and then turned it into a stick to stun the fans. Speaking about the celebration, Shamsi said (via India Today):

"I have always been fascinated by magic and different tricks. From the age of about 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine."

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi gives a flying kiss to his wife

Fans would have often seen Virat Kohli giving a flying kiss to his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the stands after completing a milestone on the cricket field. Tabraiz Shamsi did the same after taking Asif Ali's wicket in a Mzansi Super League match.

Playing for Paarl Rocks against Cape Town Blitz, Shamsi dismissed Ali caught out. Soon after taking the wicket, Shamsi did his 'shoe-call' celebration, followed by a flying kiss to his wife, who was cheering for him from the stands. Paarl Rocks won the match by two runs in the end.