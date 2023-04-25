“Target 50” - After choking in chase against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants take an indirect dig at RCB 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took an indirect dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during a social media discussion over the former's inability to chase a small total in the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

In the match played in Lucknow on April 22, Lucknow’s bowlers did exceedingly well to restrict defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to 135/6.

In reply, LSG seemed to be cruising to victory. With five overs to go, they needed a run-a-ball with eight wickets in hand. However, they crumbled in inexplicable fashion and were held to 128/7.

Sharing a philosophical view over the defeat, LSG’s Twitter handle posted a message tweaking a dialog from a popular Bollywood film. The post read:

“Koi total chota nahi hota.” (No total is a small one.)

A user responded to the post and commented:

“U guys bottled easiest run chase ever. Now stop cribbing 😪.”

LSG, however, replied to the comment by taking an indirect dig at RCB. The reply read:

“Easiest run chase ever was Target 50 tbf.”

Screenshots of LSG’s Twitter interaction with a user.

RCB hold the record for the lowest score in IPL history. They were bowled out for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a game during the 2017 season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Former cricketers slam KL Rahul after Lucknow's loss to Gujarat

During Lucknow’s chase of 136 against Gujarat, skipper KL Rahul top-scored with 68 off 61. However, he failed to accelerate towards the end of the innings and was dismissed in the last over. Rahul came in for a lot of criticism following his inability to take his team past the finish line.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who has been a vocal critic of Rahul, tweeted:

“Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko

Another former Indian pacer, Dodda Ganesh, used the example of Ajinkya Rahane and stated that intent was missing in Rahul’s batting. He tweeted:

, “Rahane 👏🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this 😃 #IPL2023”

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha 🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this #IPL2023 Rahane🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this Rahane 👏🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this 😃 #IPL2023

Sharing his own views after the defeat, Rahul said:

“I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points.”

The Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Poll : 0 votes