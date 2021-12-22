IPL 2022: 3 teams that will target Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has been a wonderful bowler to watch over the years in the IPL. Even though he was overshadowed by Harshal Patel's Purple Cap-winning season during IPL 2021, there's absolutely nothing to take away from his abilities.

Built tall and strong, Navdeep Saini has exhibited immense control with the ball and has nailed inch-perfect yorkers in the death overs on many occasions. The pace he generates is his biggest weapon, and he holds the capability to run through any batting attack on his day.

Scouted by Gautam Gambhir, Navdeep Saini started his IPL journey in 2017 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He was then bought by RCB for a whopping 3 crores in the 2018 auction. Since then, he has represented RCB for four seasons in the IPL.

The pacer, however, was released by the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022. He will thus be a part of the auction pool that will go under the hammer in early February 2022.

Teams that will eye Navdeep Saini in the IPL 2022 auction

With the ability to bowl toe-crushing yorkers at over 150 kmph in high pressure situations, Saini's skillsets are something every IPL team would be looking to acquire. With death bowling being a crucial aspect in the T20 format of the game, Navdeep Saini could fetch some big numbers when he goes under the hammer.

On that note, we take a look at 3 teams that could look to secure Saini's services in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Navdeep Saini had represented Delhi in IPL 2017

The team that scouted Navdeep Saini in his early days might look to draft him back into their squad for the 2022 edition of the tournament. After battling hard against RCB in the IPL 2018 auction, the Delhi Capitals went out of budget in order to purchase the pacer's services but eventually had to let him go.

This year, however, things will be different. With bigger stakes and a long-term vision in mind, the Delhi Capitals might look to go that extra mile to draft the pace machine into their squad. At 29 years of age, Saini can potentially lead the DC bowling attack and can be a big contributor to the franchise's bowling force.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have struggled with death bowling

A team that has struggled with their bowling lately, Punjab Kings might be eyeing Navdeep Saini for his death bowling skills. Having thrown away many matches in the death during the last two seasons, the Mohali-based franchise might resort to Saini's skill and experience to bail them out of their predicament.

Punjab Kings also tried bidding for the pacer back in 2018, but were outbid by RCB and DC. This year, with the largest purse size of 72 crores in the auction, they will be more than willing to go the extra mile to purchase the services of their desired players. Navdeep Saini will certainly be on their radar.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Navdeep Saini was a great performer at RCB

Having given Saini a home for the last four years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore might be the prime candidate to buy the pacer in the auction. Navdeep Saini has been a prolific performer for RCB and has delivered each time he has been required to.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even though he had to make space for Harshal Patel in the squad during IPL 2021, he remains one of the top pacers in the country at the moment. Saini could definitely receive some heavy bids from RCB for the kind of performances he has delivered for the team over the years.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee