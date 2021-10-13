"Test or IPL Qualifier" - Fans left frustrated after Delhi Capitals struggle their way to 135 on a sluggish Sharjah track

After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals (DC) managed to crawl their way to 135/5 on a tacky pitch. None of the DC batters looked at home as they struggled for timing during their stay at the crease.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan(36 in 39 balls) got some crucial runs for the team. But Dhawan got his runs at a poor strike rate of 92.31 before departing while trying to break the shackles.

Shreyas Iyer(30) and Shimron Hetmyer(17) played useful cameos, in the end, to take DC to a respectable score on this surface. Varun Chakravarthy(2/26) was the standout performer for KKR in the bowling department.

Varun bamboozled the DC batters with his variations and successfully contained them from hitting big shots.

Fans were left frustrated after witnessing the struggle of the Delhi Capitals batters on a slow and low surface in Sharjah and took to Twitter to express their disappointment on the matter.

Here are some of the reactions:

I would still have gone with Steve Smith ahead of Marcus Stoinis: Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir criticized the Delhi Capitals team management's call to select Marcus Stoinis ahead of Steve Smith for the match against Kolkata.

Gambhir reasoned that it would be difficult for Marcus Stoinis to make a comeback on a slow surface at Sharjah.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo in this regard, Gambhir said:

"I would have still gone with Steve Smith. I don't know how much bowling Stoinis will give you because they have five quality bowlers. This looks like a bit like a desperate decision where they have to bring in Stoinis, just to get the balance right.

"Getting straight into this, on this kind of a wicket and with this bowling attack will be a huge task."

Marcus Stoinis did not make a significant contribution with the bat as he played a sedate knock of 18(in 23 balls) after coming in at No. 3.

It will be interesting to see if he can contribute with the ball for the Delhi Capitals in the second innings.

